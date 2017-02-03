These Laois hotels are in top 1% of places to stay worldwide

Two hotels in Laois have been rated among the top 1% of hotels in the world.

Roundwood House and Ballyfin Demesne, where Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West honeymooned in May 2014, have been voted into the top ten of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice 'Top 25 Small Hotels in Ireland'.

Roundwood House

TripAdvisor has also highlighted the hotels' spots among the top 1% of hotels in the world.

TripAdvisor has revealed the world’s top properties for the 15th year of the awards, based on the millions of reviews shared this year from travellers around the globe.

"The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice hotel winners are remarkable service, value and quality," says Barbara Messing, TripAdvisor's chief marketing officer.

Roundwood House

"Laois is not typically a tourist destination for overseas travellers but such awards place the county firmly on the map and will undoubtedly lead to increased footfall from both national and international visitors," said Hannah Flynn of Roundwood House.

"Furthermore, the personal touch these houses provide, together with their history and quintessential Irishness, makes them the perfect ambassadors for our country.

Roundwood House

"Warm hospitality and excellent food are the most prominent themes running through the reviews for both Roundwood House and Ballyfin Demesne.

"Both are open to dinner guests with advance booking so why not treat yourself and find out what the top 1% of properties in the world are all about."