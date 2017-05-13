Theresa May is visiting Belfast

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Belfast for the afternoon.

She is attending the Balmoral Show - the largest agricultural event in Northern Ireland.

It is understood to be part of Mrs May's UK general election campaign.

Some politicians are not happy with the trip with SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan criticising her for not helping with recent talks, but still finding time to visit the show.

It also follows the recent visit here by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.