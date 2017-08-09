There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of €6.5m

Back to Ireland Home

The jackpot prizes on all the lotto draws went uncollected this evening but 36,000 players did win something.

Are you one of them?

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 09, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 6
    • 11
    • 15
    • 34
    • 39
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 18
    • 28
    • 33
    • 36
    • 37
    • 8



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,489,676

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 36,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 8
    • 32
    • 37
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 21
    • 29
    • 33
    • 38
    • 1



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 27
    • 29
    • 37
    • 40



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 32
    • 37
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 6



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 21
    • 29
    • 33
    • 38
    • 1



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 13
    • 30
    • 34
    • 36
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 16
    • 23
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 10



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland