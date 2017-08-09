There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of €6.5m
09/08/2017 - 21:27:59Back to Ireland Home
The jackpot prizes on all the lotto draws went uncollected this evening but 36,000 players did win something.
Are you one of them?
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 6
- 11
- 15
- 34
- 39
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 18
- 28
- 33
- 36
- 37
- 8
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,489,676
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 36,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 7
- 10
- 27
- 29
- 37
- 40
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 8
- 32
- 37
- 40
- 42
- 43
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 9
- 11
- 21
- 29
- 33
- 38
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 7
- 10
- 27
- 29
- 37
- 40
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 32
- 37
- 40
- 42
- 43
- 6
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 11
- 21
- 29
- 33
- 38
- 1
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 8
- 13
- 30
- 34
- 36
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 7
- 16
- 23
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 10
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More like this story
Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy, has died at 81
Ireland’s U-18 basketballers qualify for euro q-finals with win over old enemy
School pays tribute to 'very talented' teenager who lost his life while swimming in Shannon
Legislation paving the way for supervised drug injection facilities sent to President
Most Read in Ireland
Gardaí seek help finding teenage girl missing for more than a fortnight
Gardaí are asking for help to find a teenage girl missing for more than two weeks.
Man who swam Cork harbour lucky not to be 'a statistic'
A man who embarked on a risky Cork Harbour swimming stunt in his underwear for a bet ignored requests to stop, wasted emergency service time, and delayed the passage of two ships.
Complaints of public sex acts and drinking at Dublin's Forty Foot
The Justice Minister is being asked to intervene to stop "extreme anti-social behaviour" at Dublin's Forty Foot.
Irish vet fails Australia’s English fluency exam
Louise Kennedy, 34, from Co Wicklow, has a degree in history and politics as well as veterinary science and underwent a mandatory English proficiency test in Australia in order to seek permanent residency there.
Latest: Transport Infrastructure Ireland have 'no official policy' on fairies
Latest: Transport Infrastructure Ireland say they have no official policy on fairies.
Jim Carrey’s lawyers make successful bid for medical records relating to late girlfriend, Cathriona White
Jim Carrey’s legal team has won a bid to get his ex-girlfriend’s medical records so they can be used in the wrongful death lawsuit against him.
Food Safety Authority closes nine food outlets for breaking safety rules in July
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) was forced to close nine food businesses during the month of July.
'Jason Corbett can't speak to you but his blood speaks the truth and cries out for justice', trial hears
In closing arguments, Davidson County prosecutors alleged that former FBI agent Thomas Martens and his daughter Molly brutally bludgeoned Irish businessman Jason Corbett to death with a metal bat and a concrete paving brick and then concocted a story of self-defense to cover up their crime.
Join the conversation - comment here