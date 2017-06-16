There was a great buzz around Midleton today: Swarm of bees invade town

A swarm of bees were enjoying the sunshine and made their way to Midleton, Co Cork today.

The swarm seemed to be gathering around a hanging basket and local, Sharon O'Shea, decided to take pictures out of the window of Brosnan Pharmacy.

The honey-makers arrived around 3pm and remained around the hanging basket where it is thought that the Queen bee was resting.

Two hours later, someone tried to move the bees along, Sharon told the Journal.

"A guy came to take some [bees] away, which upset the hive again. So they’re angry again now but only half the number as before," she said.

If you are concerned about a swarm of bees in your area you can contact the Federation of Irish Beekeepers' Associations' website.