There may be more train strikes in the lead-up to Christmas

Christmas commuters could be facing disruption as train drivers threaten holiday strikes.

Workers at Irish Rail are already planning to walk off the job on five separate days over the next month and a half.

The strikes are planned for: Wednesday, November 1

Tuesday, November 7;

Tuesday, November 14;

Thursday, November 23;

Friday, December 8.

However, they are now supposed to be considering dates in late December as well - December 21, 22 and 23.

Dermot O'Leary of drivers' union the NBRU says they do not want to cause problems but staff are unhappy.

He said: "People are trying to get away for the last weekend of the year, so we stayed away from that.

"We certainly on the trade union officials' side would be determined to do something similar around Christmas, but I can't counter or legislate for the anger."