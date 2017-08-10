There may be a rise in the state pension in the next budget

The Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, has hinted at an increase in the state pension in the budget.

Leo Varadkar has previously said he will increase the pension in line with inflation each year.

Minister Doherty says there are others that will get priority in the budget as well.

She said: "I'm very conscious of the fact that there are other people who are far more vulnerable in society than pensioners.

"Lone parents at the moment are probably the most vulnerable people in society.

"Children are at the highest risk of poverty in this country with 20% of our children in deprivation levels. That to me is very important, that needs to be addressed."