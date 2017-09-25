There has been a major increase in Dublin drug seizures in the past 12 months

Drug seizures in Dublin's north-east inner city have spiked by 160% in less than a year.

Representatives for Gardaí have been updating councillors at a Joint Policing Committee.

Seizures so far this year have been worth almost €880,000, up from just over €338,000 in 2016.

Chief Superintendant Sean Ward, from Store Street Garda Station, said: "That is because we are targetting mid-range drug dealers, so that's why you saw a reduction in the numbers of personal use etc.

"So there was a lot of work gone into getting mid-range drug dealers.

"Most of it is also down to cocaine, there is a significant increase in the use of cocaine."