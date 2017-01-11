There are still more than 500 patients on hospital trolleys today
11/01/2017 - 12:00:43Back to Hospital overcrowding Ireland Home
There are more than 500 people waiting on hospital trolleys for beds again today.
The total of 543 means it is the second day in a row the figure has passed the 500 mark.
The worst affected is Cork University Hospital where there are 46 people lying on makeshift beds.
The Health Minister Simon Harris last week apologised for the problem, but has so far failed to bring the numbers down.
Join the conversation - comment here