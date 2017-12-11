There are more than 520 patients waiting for hospital beds today

Trolley watch by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has found that 526 patients are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick where 50 people are waiting for beds.

University Hospital Waterford is next with 33 patients on trolleys.

Meanwhile, a survey has found that more than a third of patients were not involved as much as they would have liked to have been in decisions about their hospital care.

The national patient experience survey published today also found that patients were unhappy with the food and wanted more information about how to look after themselves when discharged.

The results will now be used to improve quality of care and services.

Director General of the HSE Tony O'Brien said they are implementing action plans for each hospital.

He said: "Over 51% of patients took part in the survey. They have all rated their experience across a number of criteria and they have given us very specific information about how each hospital can improve the way it interacts with every patient.

"We can learn from this and improve the health service and that's what this survey is about."