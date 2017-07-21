The Taoiseach has "got it wrong" over Templemore: PAC chairman

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has hit back at the Taoiseach over his criticism of its report on the Garda Commissioner.

in a sign that divisions between the government and the committee are deepening over Noirin O’Sullivan’s delay in informing auditors about problems at Templemore, Sean Fleming said Leo Varadkar had "got it wrong" in his defence of Noirin O’Sullivan.

The Taoiseach had suggested the law gives the Commissioner discretion to decide when the auditor is informed.

Deputy Fleming has been telling Midlands 103 that this isn’t the case - and the law is actually quite clear.

"The C&AG has said that the accounting officer - which is the Garda Commissioner - should have informed him the minute she was aware of any irregularities in the finances in Templemore and it was a matter for the C&AG to decide if any further reaction was required."