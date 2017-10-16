The story of #Ophelia's journey through Ireland in video and pictures

Back to Hurricane Ophelia Ireland Home

As Storm Ophelia makes its way through Ireland we will be capturing a selection of sights and sounds from the storm as they emerge on social media.

 

4pm:

3pm:

Cork woman Mona Lynch speaks about the moment the roof of Douglas Community School ended up in her back garden during Hurricane Ophelia's passage through Munster.

[socail=twitter]https://twitter.com/hlinehan/status/919921948171358208[/social]

 2pm: 

1pm: 

The roof has blown off Douglas Community School.

12pm: 

The roof has blown off the stand in Passage West GAA Club.

The roof has collapsed at Cork City FC's Turner's Cross ground.

11am: 

10am: 

9am: 

8am: 

 

 

 
KEYWORDS: Hurricane Ophelia

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland