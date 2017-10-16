The story of #Ophelia's journey through Ireland in video and pictures
As Storm Ophelia makes its way through Ireland we will be capturing a selection of sights and sounds from the storm as they emerge on social media.
4pm:
3pm:
Cork woman Mona Lynch speaks about the moment the roof of Douglas Community School ended up in her back garden during Hurricane Ophelia's passage through Munster.
Pure Harry Potter stuff in Kerry right now #Opheila wonder who laid that road? pic.twitter.com/gmOBO1nliI— paul hayes (@paulhayesman) October 16, 2017
My parents flight landing @DublinAirport, well done to the pilot of EI491, my heart was in my mouth! #ophelia pic.twitter.com/2EvzA1BKk6— Seán Hassett (@SeanHassett) October 16, 2017
Wind has picked up considerably in Lahinch since lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/BRSUSFYdqT— Cathy Halloran (@HalloranCathy) October 16, 2017
Lucky escape in Kinsale as corrugated roof is ripped off #ophelia pic.twitter.com/s544XW4eSI— Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) October 16, 2017
Spot flooding alongside Carrowbeg River in Westport town centre #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/MNEOxZLlyo— Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) October 16, 2017
Car crushed by falling tree at The Moorings off Ballymahon Road, Athlone. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/P4KjmBJIXO— Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) October 16, 2017
The roof is being peeled off the roof of an apartment building at River Village, Athlone. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ubE1jZzi1w— Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) October 16, 2017
2pm:
All the stunning trees that came down on Centre Park Road near the Marina... 😢#Ophelia #Cork pic.twitter.com/qQ2nPrYsHo— Emma Kenneally (@emmakenneally) October 16, 2017
Fair play to the couple having wedding photos done on Ramore Head. What hurricane? #portrush #ophelia @barrabest @WeatherCee @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/xuMjABZSzl— James (@j_m_d_1) October 16, 2017
Storm easing now in Cork but trees down everywhere in the countryside....#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/9ESEkI3JID— Random Cork Stuff (@RandomCorkStuff) October 16, 2017
#Ophelia is on it's way. Dublin Port 30 mins ago. #staysafe @IrishTimes @MetEireann @PhotosOfDublin pic.twitter.com/JxTZOlfYU8— Dave Keegan (@davepaulkeegan) October 16, 2017
Stay safe and don’t park under trees!! Trees down in Clonee d15, one smashed the car 😱😱💨💨🌬🌬 #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/kiRQw7j41L— Paulina Bielecka (@paulkab) October 16, 2017
Gardaí on Salthill prom to clear people still walking and swimming @rtenews #Ophelia behaviour described as high risk and unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ObhA8aJsrE— TERESA MANNION (@TeresaMannion) October 16, 2017
3 Emergency vehicles cannot get into #Cobh with #fotaroad blocked #Opheila Cobh now cut off by land & sea pic.twitter.com/CA3zZxDTD7— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) October 16, 2017
#Ophelia #aftermath Assessing the damage wrought. #Rathbarry #WestCork @westcorktimes @SouthernStarIRL @C103Cork @ClonlineRadio pic.twitter.com/EmDjkUyies— Alison Glennie (@AlisonGlennie) October 16, 2017
#Ophelia. Ross Rd closed from the race course down to Ross Castle pic.twitter.com/iOqOW8m2vS— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 16, 2017
Waterford coast getting a bashing!#StormOphelia #Ophelia #waterford #staysafe pic.twitter.com/obhnlGVzEO
1pm:
The roof has blown off Douglas Community School.
Roof of Douglas Comm school gym #cork #ophelia #stormophelia pic.twitter.com/kCOXI3ibcG
"Low lie the fields of Turners Cross, where once we watched the Cirk City play..." #CCFC #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Io4Ugz2Mj0— Colin Kavanagh (@ColinKavanagh88) October 16, 2017
Roof of my shed just blown off in violent gust #Opheila hitting SW hard now, coming to rest of the country later, DONT TAKE RISKS, be safe! pic.twitter.com/OK8vcfTcJE— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 16, 2017
Video of Derrynane roof pic.twitter.com/NqjDLuV1ks— Ethan McCarthy (@EthanMcC90) October 16, 2017
Eek @CorkEventCentre hoarding blown down. Blew onto poor walker. Reported to @corkcitycouncil but can @BAMIrl_ sort it? #Ophelia #cork pic.twitter.com/HhD0TFH0lq— Mouse Cork (@MouseCork) October 16, 2017
12pm:
The roof has blown off the stand in Passage West GAA Club.
Roof gone from stand in passage west gaa club. #ophelia pic.twitter.com/mZm4uQ8rAo— Billy OK (@bingobars) October 16, 2017
The roof has collapsed at Cork City FC's Turner's Cross ground.
Ophelia doing most damage at the cross since Seanie left 🌪 will we ever win the league 💔 #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/QSreszhqyW— Graham Woods (@Woodsy_9) October 16, 2017
Parts of Douglas Community School's roof has come off and has blown into nearby gardens #Ophelia #RedFMOphelia pic.twitter.com/WEGeLmecjy— Cork's RedFM (@CorksRedFM) October 16, 2017
The tree that has fallen in Innishmore in Ballincollig #RedFMOphelia #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/IkfrWgo64i— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) October 16, 2017
@NeilRedFM wall down in clarkes rd pic.twitter.com/2rAfFzwJ8K— Charles mc gann (@corkservices_mc) October 16, 2017
Tree down beside the Lough Road #RedFMOphelia #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/WIaaKiHt95— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) October 16, 2017
Latest satellite image.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
Recent gust of 139km/h at Roches Point Co. Cork#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/xwzxiWn2se
11am:
#Cobh being hammered right now by #OPHELIA trees down power gone sheds blown away fences down #staysafe @rtenews @EileenMagnier pic.twitter.com/nOjQzFO20S— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) October 16, 2017
#Tullan strand #Bundoran surfers making most of waves before #Ophelia hits later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oSkasatjsg— EileenMagnier (@EileenMagnier) October 16, 2017
They weren’t lying with status red #stormophelia #Cork #staysafeirelamd #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Z8QEoEbYCb— Kate Lawlor (@katelawlorchef) October 16, 2017
First #trampoline to go #ophelia #OpheliaStorm pic.twitter.com/2TCF0S0YlP— Adrian McCarthy (@TheRebelRam) October 16, 2017
Power just gone in certain parts of #Cobh #cork thousands losing power every few mins #OPHELIA pic.twitter.com/woBPKrUtYz— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) October 16, 2017
It was nice knowing ya #Myrtleville #CorkHarbour #Ophelia #Lowtide #Hightide15h08 pic.twitter.com/ehcPWVGKjj— Eimear O Leary (@eoleary1912) October 16, 2017
We’ve just lost electricity. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/RNEHXNTEMS— Colm Ryan (@colm_ryan) October 16, 2017
Driving South down the M6 towards #Ophelia and the sky is very strange - the sun really is this red at 11am! pic.twitter.com/XEapZ088n7— Clare Winton (@sprigofmint_com) October 16, 2017
#RedFMOphelia #Ophelia #Cork Photo from Carrigaline courtesy of Patricia O Flaherty pic.twitter.com/oxlfH3xpQI— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) October 16, 2017
10am:
A very windy & eerily quiet Cork City this morning as Cork braces itself for whats yet to come! #Ophelia. pic.twitter.com/IZZ4NEZPD6— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 16, 2017
#Ophelia Bray Harbour just now pic.twitter.com/xKTNeRAcBV— Terry (@1888terry) October 16, 2017
A crane has blown down on the Little Island slip road from N25, one lane is bloked, care on approach. #Ophelia— Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) October 16, 2017
Latest satellite image of Storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/0Ycpn0dN7p— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
@aaroadwatch Tree down outside Vienna Woods in Glanmire #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/cHUVirPU3U— Brian O'Keeffe (@BrianOKeeffe25) October 16, 2017
Here's the forecast track of #Ophelia— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
Note the strongest winds will be to the east of the centre of the storm. pic.twitter.com/t4RwSESOeV
#RedFMOphelia #Ophelia #Cork Galley head, Rosscarbery- from Shane pic.twitter.com/G8Jz2wzvci— Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) October 16, 2017
10am, Co Limerick, #ophelia pic.twitter.com/rRIhWCLh7C— Marianna O'Dowd (@Mariannaodowd) October 16, 2017
Not sure how much Ophelia will affect us here in Somerset but there’s an eerie feel to things - a bit like a solar eclipse #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/PGY2nmgMK2— Neil Darwent (@freerangedairy) October 16, 2017
9am:
Latest model guidance for #Ophelia at 9am— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017
Check @MetEireann for further updates pic.twitter.com/FGbFdXNOEh
#Ophelia 🌊 coming in over west Cork #HarbourView #Kilbrittain Time to hunker down! pic.twitter.com/Bzp0RJOeDc— Tony O Connor (@tonydoco) October 16, 2017
Trees down in #Cobh from #Ophelia #takecareofyourself pic.twitter.com/wj25XgQCpM— Eoin buckley (@Eoinbuckley3) October 16, 2017
The Shakey Sherkin Tree #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ztjtDTwoBW— Adrian Legg (@memenow) October 16, 2017
Looks like a close call! #cork #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/TsM7h3x0Jp— Adam McCarthy ☭ (@adammccarthy) October 16, 2017
Look at these clowns #Ophelia #portmarnock pic.twitter.com/Hid1hfIozW— John (@treeman1980) October 16, 2017
Our slates just went flying eep #Ophelia #HurricaneOphelia pic.twitter.com/QFjTQZICty— liam fitzgerald (@tycondriusfitz) October 16, 2017
This is the current view from Cape Clear Island, off the coast of County Cork, Ireland. One of the first places to be hit by storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/vAdDNIHoIX— Chris Cocking (@DrChrisCocking) October 16, 2017
Beautiful tree in our garden just upended narrowly missing the car. Scary. #itsnotoveryet #stormOphelia #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ZNY1PSExWV— Fiona Kearney (@fionakearney) October 16, 2017
8am:
Ummmm... think they know there’s something big coming? #Ophelia #mondays pic.twitter.com/jz4iCLunlk— Sarah Kavanagh (@sltlk) October 16, 2017
Big demand for water and torches in Tesco 24-hour in Wilton. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Nwz57ZMhGX— Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) October 16, 2017
@CorksRedFM @Corks96FM innasacrra road blocked from Ballincollig to blarney. #Ophelia #prayforcork pic.twitter.com/BkZdPEYDbE— Stephen Bowen (@steveb1916) October 16, 2017
Eerie sunshine breaking through the clouds on South coast #ophelia #rosscarbery #owenahincha pic.twitter.com/86wVuoZerb— Sylvia Robinson (@SylviaR23) October 16, 2017
First Kintogher casualty of #Ophelia, and this is only the taster! pic.twitter.com/j3CCB4MRF9— Michael Kirby (@mkirby0801) October 16, 2017
