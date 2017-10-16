The story of #Ophelia's journey through Ireland in video and pictures

As Storm Ophelia makes its way through Ireland we will be capturing a selection of sights and sounds from the storm as they emerge on social media.

4pm:

3pm:

Cork woman Mona Lynch speaks about the moment the roof of Douglas Community School ended up in her back garden during Hurricane Ophelia's passage through Munster.

Pure Harry Potter stuff in Kerry right now #Opheila wonder who laid that road? pic.twitter.com/gmOBO1nliI — paul hayes (@paulhayesman) October 16, 2017

My parents flight landing @DublinAirport, well done to the pilot of EI491, my heart was in my mouth! #ophelia pic.twitter.com/2EvzA1BKk6 — Seán Hassett (@SeanHassett) October 16, 2017

Wind has picked up considerably in Lahinch since lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/BRSUSFYdqT — Cathy Halloran (@HalloranCathy) October 16, 2017

Lucky escape in Kinsale as corrugated roof is ripped off #ophelia pic.twitter.com/s544XW4eSI — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) October 16, 2017

[socail=twitter]https://twitter.com/hlinehan/status/919921948171358208[/social]

Spot flooding alongside Carrowbeg River in Westport town centre #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/MNEOxZLlyo — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) October 16, 2017

Car crushed by falling tree at The Moorings off Ballymahon Road, Athlone. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/P4KjmBJIXO — Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) October 16, 2017

The roof is being peeled off the roof of an apartment building at River Village, Athlone. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/ubE1jZzi1w — Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) October 16, 2017

2pm:

All the stunning trees that came down on Centre Park Road near the Marina... 😢#Ophelia #Cork pic.twitter.com/qQ2nPrYsHo — Emma Kenneally (@emmakenneally) October 16, 2017

Storm easing now in Cork but trees down everywhere in the countryside....#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/9ESEkI3JID — Random Cork Stuff (@RandomCorkStuff) October 16, 2017

Stay safe and don’t park under trees!! Trees down in Clonee d15, one smashed the car 😱😱💨💨🌬🌬 #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/kiRQw7j41L — Paulina Bielecka (@paulkab) October 16, 2017

Gardaí on Salthill prom to clear people still walking and swimming @rtenews #Ophelia behaviour described as high risk and unacceptable pic.twitter.com/ObhA8aJsrE — TERESA MANNION (@TeresaMannion) October 16, 2017

3 Emergency vehicles cannot get into #Cobh with #fotaroad blocked #Opheila Cobh now cut off by land & sea pic.twitter.com/CA3zZxDTD7 — Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) October 16, 2017

#Ophelia. Ross Rd closed from the race course down to Ross Castle pic.twitter.com/iOqOW8m2vS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 16, 2017

1pm:

The roof has blown off Douglas Community School.

"Low lie the fields of Turners Cross, where once we watched the Cirk City play..." #CCFC #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Io4Ugz2Mj0 — Colin Kavanagh (@ColinKavanagh88) October 16, 2017

Roof of my shed just blown off in violent gust #Opheila hitting SW hard now, coming to rest of the country later, DONT TAKE RISKS, be safe! pic.twitter.com/OK8vcfTcJE — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 16, 2017

Video of Derrynane roof pic.twitter.com/NqjDLuV1ks — Ethan McCarthy (@EthanMcC90) October 16, 2017

12pm:

The roof has blown off the stand in Passage West GAA Club.

Roof gone from stand in passage west gaa club. #ophelia pic.twitter.com/mZm4uQ8rAo — Billy OK (@bingobars) October 16, 2017

The roof has collapsed at Cork City FC's Turner's Cross ground.

Ophelia doing most damage at the cross since Seanie left 🌪 will we ever win the league 💔 #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/QSreszhqyW — Graham Woods (@Woodsy_9) October 16, 2017

Parts of Douglas Community School's roof has come off and has blown into nearby gardens #Ophelia #RedFMOphelia pic.twitter.com/WEGeLmecjy — Cork's RedFM (@CorksRedFM) October 16, 2017

The tree that has fallen in Innishmore in Ballincollig #RedFMOphelia #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/IkfrWgo64i — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) October 16, 2017

@NeilRedFM wall down in clarkes rd pic.twitter.com/2rAfFzwJ8K — Charles mc gann (@corkservices_mc) October 16, 2017

Latest satellite image.

Recent gust of 139km/h at Roches Point Co. Cork#Ophelia pic.twitter.com/xwzxiWn2se — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

11am:

Power just gone in certain parts of #Cobh #cork thousands losing power every few mins #OPHELIA pic.twitter.com/woBPKrUtYz — Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) October 16, 2017

Driving South down the M6 towards #Ophelia and the sky is very strange - the sun really is this red at 11am! pic.twitter.com/XEapZ088n7 — Clare Winton (@sprigofmint_com) October 16, 2017

10am:

A very windy & eerily quiet Cork City this morning as Cork braces itself for whats yet to come! #Ophelia. pic.twitter.com/IZZ4NEZPD6 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 16, 2017

A crane has blown down on the Little Island slip road from N25, one lane is bloked, care on approach. #Ophelia — Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) October 16, 2017

Here's the forecast track of #Ophelia

Note the strongest winds will be to the east of the centre of the storm. pic.twitter.com/t4RwSESOeV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

Not sure how much Ophelia will affect us here in Somerset but there’s an eerie feel to things - a bit like a solar eclipse #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/PGY2nmgMK2 — Neil Darwent (@freerangedairy) October 16, 2017

9am:

Latest model guidance for #Ophelia at 9am

Check @MetEireann for further updates pic.twitter.com/FGbFdXNOEh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 16, 2017

This is the current view from Cape Clear Island, off the coast of County Cork, Ireland. One of the first places to be hit by storm #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/vAdDNIHoIX — Chris Cocking (@DrChrisCocking) October 16, 2017

8am:

Big demand for water and torches in Tesco 24-hour in Wilton. #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/Nwz57ZMhGX — Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) October 16, 2017