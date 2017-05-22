The Red Line Luas in Dublin has broken down
Luas passengers are being warned to watch out for delays this morning.
The Red Line is not operating between Smithfield and The Point due to a technical fault.
Dublin Bus will accept all valid Luas tickets instead.
No Service between Blackhorse & The Point due to Tech issue at Four Courts,Tickets valid on Dublin Bus, We apoligize for any inconvenience— Luas (@Luas) May 22, 2017
No service between Smithfield & The Point due to a Technical Fault, tickets valid on Dublin Bus. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.— Luas (@Luas) May 22, 2017
