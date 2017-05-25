The people have been shafted yet again: Boyd Barrett on Fitzpatrick trial collapse

The Dáil has heard claims that the trial of Sean FitzPatrick was deliberately allowed to collapse.

Speaking in the Dail, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he believed the state deliberately under-resourced the investigation.

He made his comments during an emergency debate this afternoon on the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement which was found by the trial judge to have botched its handling of the case.

Mr Barrett said it was no accident that the case fell apart.

"People knew in government and in the state that this thing was going to collapse and they let it collapse. They let it collapse ... so Mr Fitzpatrick would get off. The people have been shafted yet again."