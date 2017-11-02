The nominees for the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards have been announced

The shortlist for the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2017 announced today features a diverse mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers such as Roddy Doyle, Stefanie Preissner, Marian Keyes and Blindboy Boatclub.

Voting is now open to public and closes on November 23.

But before that, you’ll need to know the nominees.

Drum roll please …

The Journal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

A Sense of Home by Helen James

Atlas of the Irish Revolution by John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy & John Borgonovo

Connemara & Aran. Photography by Walter Pfeiffer

De Valera Volume 1: Rise (1882–1932) by David McCullagh

Tangleweed and Brine by Deirdre Sullivan & illus Karen Vaughan

The Woodcutter and His Family by Frank McGuinness

Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Orange Blossom Days – Patricia Scanlan

The Break – Marian Keyes

Operation Trumpsformation – Ross O’Carroll-Kelly

The Woman at 72 Derry Lane – Carmel Harrington

Keep You Safe – Melissa Hill

RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listener’s Choice Award

Admissions: A Life in Brain Surgery by Henry Marsh

Francis Brennan’s Book of Household Management by Francis Brennan

he: A Novel by John Connolly

Ithaca by Alan McMonagle

Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family by Kathy McKeon

The Word is Murder by Anthony Horowitz

Dept 51 @ Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year

Spellbook of the Lost and Found – Moira Fowley-Doyle

Perfect – Cecelia Ahern

Moonrise – Sarah Crossan

Like Other Girls – Claire Hennessy

Tangleweed and Brine – Deirdre Sullivan, illustrated by Karen Vaughan

The Girl in Between – Sarah Carroll

Eason Book Club Novel of the Year

Mrs Osmond – John Banville

When Light is Like Water – Molly McCloskey

The Heart’s Invisible Furies – John Boyne

Smile – Roddy Doyle

Midwinter Break – Bernard McLaverty

he: A Novel – John Connolly

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Can You Keep a Secret? – Karen Perry

Here and Gone – Haylen Beck

Let the Dead Speak – Jane Casey

One Bad Turn – Sinéad Crowley

There Was a Crooked Man – Cat Hogan

The Therapy House – Julie Parsons

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

I Found My Tribe – Ruth Fitzmaurice

Conversations with Friends – Sally Rooney

The Gospel According to Blindboy – Blindboy Boatclub

Oh My God What a Complete Aisling the Novel – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen

Montpelier Parade – Karl Geary

Harvesting – Lisa Harding

Ireland:AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Everything by Vogue Williams

Motherfoclóir by Darach Ó Séaghdha

Owning It: Your Bullsh*t-Free Guide to Living with Anxiety by Caroline Foran

The M Word by Maia Dunphy

Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same? by Stefanie Preissner

WikiBeaks by Dustin the Turkey

Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year

In America: Tales from Trump Country – Caitríona Perry

After Ireland – Declan Kiberd

Alfie – Trevor White

Brexit and Ireland – Tony Connelly

Wounds: A Memoir of War & Love – Fergal Keane

I Am, I Am, I Am – Maggie O’Farrell

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Form: My Autobiography by Kieren Fallon with Oliver Holt

Gooch: The Autobiography by Colm Cooper with Vincent Hogan

Shay: Any Given Saturday – The Autobiography by Shay Given

The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation by Barry Ryan

The Choice by Philly McMahon With Niall Kelly

The Warrior’s Code: My Autobiography by Jackie Tyrrell with Christy O’Connor

Eurospar Cookbook of the Year

Cook Well, Eat Well – Rory O’Connell

Neven Maguire’s Perfect Irish Christmas – Neven Maguire

Fearless Food – Lynda Booth

Half Hour Hero – Roz Purcell

Home Baking – Rachel Allen

The Cookery School, Donnybrook Fair – Niall Murphy

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

A Sailor Went to Sea, Sea, Sea – Favourite Rhymes from an Irish Childhood by Sarah Webb & illus. Steve McCarthy

Foclóiropedia: A Journey Through the Irish Language from Arán to Zú by Fatti Burke & John Burke

Patrick and the President by Ryan Tubridy & illus. P. J. Lynch

Rabbit and Bear: The Pest in the Nest by Julian Gough & Jim Field

Socks for Mr Wolf by Tatyana Feeney

The President’s Glasses by Peter Donnelly

National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

A Dangerous Crossing by Jane Mitchell

A Place Called Perfect by Helena Duggan

Illegal by Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin & illus. Giovanni Rigano

Stand By Me by Judi Curtin

Star by Star by Sheena Wilkinson

The Forever Court by Dave Rudden

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

Back To Bones by Christine Dwyer Hickey

Consolata by Nuala O’Connor

Dogs by Helena Mulkerns

Hollow by Paul McVeigh

In the Event of an Emergency by Patricia McAdoo

Upcycle: an account of some strange happenings on Botanic Road by June Caldwell

Listowel Writer’s Week Poem of the Year

Bride and Moth by Tara Bergin

Ledwidge In Manchester by John McAuliffe

Points by Amanda Bell

Seven Sugar Cubes by Clodagh Beresford

David Walliams will also recive the ‘Bord Gáis Energy International Recognition Award on the night.

The awards take place at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Tuesday November 28.

You will also be able to watch the awards on RTÉ One on Wednesday November 29 at 9.30pm.