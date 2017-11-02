The nominees for the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards have been announced
The shortlist for the Bord Gáis Energy Irish Book Awards 2017 announced today features a diverse mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers such as Roddy Doyle, Stefanie Preissner, Marian Keyes and Blindboy Boatclub.
Voting is now open to public and closes on November 23.
But before that, you’ll need to know the nominees.
The Journal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year
A Sense of Home by Helen James
Atlas of the Irish Revolution by John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, Mike Murphy & John Borgonovo
Connemara & Aran. Photography by Walter Pfeiffer
De Valera Volume 1: Rise (1882–1932) by David McCullagh
Tangleweed and Brine by Deirdre Sullivan & illus Karen Vaughan
The Woodcutter and His Family by Frank McGuinness
Specsavers Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Orange Blossom Days – Patricia Scanlan
The Break – Marian Keyes
Operation Trumpsformation – Ross O’Carroll-Kelly
The Woman at 72 Derry Lane – Carmel Harrington
Keep You Safe – Melissa Hill
RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ryan Tubridy Show Listener’s Choice Award
Admissions: A Life in Brain Surgery by Henry Marsh
Francis Brennan’s Book of Household Management by Francis Brennan
he: A Novel by John Connolly
Ithaca by Alan McMonagle
Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family by Kathy McKeon
The Word is Murder by Anthony Horowitz
Dept 51 @ Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year
Spellbook of the Lost and Found – Moira Fowley-Doyle
Perfect – Cecelia Ahern
Moonrise – Sarah Crossan
Like Other Girls – Claire Hennessy
Tangleweed and Brine – Deirdre Sullivan, illustrated by Karen Vaughan
The Girl in Between – Sarah Carroll
Eason Book Club Novel of the Year
Mrs Osmond – John Banville
When Light is Like Water – Molly McCloskey
The Heart’s Invisible Furies – John Boyne
Smile – Roddy Doyle
Midwinter Break – Bernard McLaverty
he: A Novel – John Connolly
Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year
Can You Keep a Secret? – Karen Perry
Here and Gone – Haylen Beck
Let the Dead Speak – Jane Casey
One Bad Turn – Sinéad Crowley
There Was a Crooked Man – Cat Hogan
The Therapy House – Julie Parsons
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
I Found My Tribe – Ruth Fitzmaurice
Conversations with Friends – Sally Rooney
The Gospel According to Blindboy – Blindboy Boatclub
Oh My God What a Complete Aisling the Novel – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen
Montpelier Parade – Karl Geary
Harvesting – Lisa Harding
Ireland:AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year
Everything by Vogue Williams
Motherfoclóir by Darach Ó Séaghdha
Owning It: Your Bullsh*t-Free Guide to Living with Anxiety by Caroline Foran
The M Word by Maia Dunphy
Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same? by Stefanie Preissner
WikiBeaks by Dustin the Turkey
Onside Non-Fiction Book of the Year
In America: Tales from Trump Country – Caitríona Perry
After Ireland – Declan Kiberd
Alfie – Trevor White
Brexit and Ireland – Tony Connelly
Wounds: A Memoir of War & Love – Fergal Keane
I Am, I Am, I Am – Maggie O’Farrell
Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year
Form: My Autobiography by Kieren Fallon with Oliver Holt
Gooch: The Autobiography by Colm Cooper with Vincent Hogan
Shay: Any Given Saturday – The Autobiography by Shay Given
The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation by Barry Ryan
The Choice by Philly McMahon With Niall Kelly
The Warrior’s Code: My Autobiography by Jackie Tyrrell with Christy O’Connor
Eurospar Cookbook of the Year
Cook Well, Eat Well – Rory O’Connell
Neven Maguire’s Perfect Irish Christmas – Neven Maguire
Fearless Food – Lynda Booth
Half Hour Hero – Roz Purcell
Home Baking – Rachel Allen
The Cookery School, Donnybrook Fair – Niall Murphy
National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year – Junior
A Sailor Went to Sea, Sea, Sea – Favourite Rhymes from an Irish Childhood by Sarah Webb & illus. Steve McCarthy
Foclóiropedia: A Journey Through the Irish Language from Arán to Zú by Fatti Burke & John Burke
Patrick and the President by Ryan Tubridy & illus. P. J. Lynch
Rabbit and Bear: The Pest in the Nest by Julian Gough & Jim Field
Socks for Mr Wolf by Tatyana Feeney
The President’s Glasses by Peter Donnelly
National Book Tokens Children’s Book of the Year – Senior
A Dangerous Crossing by Jane Mitchell
A Place Called Perfect by Helena Duggan
Illegal by Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin & illus. Giovanni Rigano
Stand By Me by Judi Curtin
Star by Star by Sheena Wilkinson
The Forever Court by Dave Rudden
Writing.ie Short Story of the Year
Back To Bones by Christine Dwyer Hickey
Consolata by Nuala O’Connor
Dogs by Helena Mulkerns
Hollow by Paul McVeigh
In the Event of an Emergency by Patricia McAdoo
Upcycle: an account of some strange happenings on Botanic Road by June Caldwell
Listowel Writer’s Week Poem of the Year
Bride and Moth by Tara Bergin
Ledwidge In Manchester by John McAuliffe
Points by Amanda Bell
Seven Sugar Cubes by Clodagh Beresford
David Walliams will also recive the ‘Bord Gáis Energy International Recognition Award on the night.
The awards take place at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Tuesday November 28.
You will also be able to watch the awards on RTÉ One on Wednesday November 29 at 9.30pm.
