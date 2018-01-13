The Lotto results are in…and there are two winners
13/01/2018 - 20:38:55Back to Ireland Home
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,434,994.
The winning ticket was bought in the north-west.
There was also a winner of €283,274 after their ticket matched five numbers plus the Bonus.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 13, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 5
- 10
- 18
- 20
- 37
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 28
- 38
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,434,994
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the North West.
- 1
- 2
- 7
- 33
- 34
- 40
- 6
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 20
- 25
- 37
- 41
- 47
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 11
- 22
- 30
- 36
- 15
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 7
- 33
- 34
- 40
- 6
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 20
- 25
- 37
- 41
- 47
- 44
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 10
- 11
- 22
- 30
- 36
- 15
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 12
- 14
- 22
- 32
- 37
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
- 6
- 17
- 19
- 22
- 29
- 37
- 25
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they issue photo of car stolen in Dublin with baby in back seat
Gardaí in Dublin investigating a stolen car incident have issued a photo of the car in an appeal for information.
Flooding expected as Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall warnings for 12 counties
Met Eireann has issued three Status Yellow Rainfall warnings for 12 counties.
Woman, 90, on hospital trolley for seven hours
A 90-year-old woman spent seven hours on a hospital trolley in Galway.
Cork teen scoops top prize at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition
The winner of the 54th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) has been announced.
'There could be a serious loss of life there': Garda warns over teenage gangs in Cork town
A garda has warned there could be “a serious loss of life” if gangs of youths continue rampaging at a municipal park in a Cork satellite town.
Latest: Foul play ruled out in death of man in Dalkey laneway
Latest: The discovery of man's body in Dalkey in South County Dublin this morning is not being treated as suspicious.
Two men in court accused of rape and false imprisonment of woman following 'VIP party' in Cork
Two men have gone on trial accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a teenage woman following a “VIP party” after a concert by American musician Jason Derulo.
Man dies after slipping off pier at Dublin Port
A man has died after falling into the water at Dublin Port early this morning.
Join the conversation - comment here