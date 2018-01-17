The Lotto Results are in...
17/01/2018 - 22:06:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,000,000.
The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 25, 31, 32, 38.
The bonus number was 45.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 12
- 15
- 21
- 28
- 32
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 14
- 21
- 25
- 28
- 38
- 39
- 30
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 4
- 25
- 31
- 32
- 38
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 16
- 23
- 24
- 37
- 35
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 6
- 23
- 26
- 38
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 25
- 31
- 32
- 38
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 10
- 16
- 23
- 24
- 37
- 35
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 6
- 23
- 26
- 38
- 25
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 15
- 21
- 25
- 30
- 31
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 12
- 18
- 23
- 28
- 31
- 38
- 20
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Four weather warnings in place ahead of Storm Fionn
Four weather warnings are in place across the country as Storm Fionn approaches.
Latest: Storm Fionn forecast to bring 120km/h winds to eight counties
A status orange wind warning has been issued for eight counties, as Storm Fionn is expected to bring very strong winds along the Atlantic coast.
Met Éireann warns of snow, ice and possible flooding in coming days
Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings for snow, wind and possible flooding over the next few days.
Man killed in multi-vehicle collision on M7
Two other drivers have been brought to hospital.
Dublin man splits €50k scratch card win with best friend - 'He's been my best pal since we were nippers'
A kind hearted Dublin man, who won €50,000 on a National Lottery scratch card, has surprised his best friend by splitting the windfall with him 50:50.
Latest: Emotional appeal for missing 33-year-old to return home
The family of missing man Michael Cullen has made an emotional appeal for his return.
'My name is Dolores O'Riordan … I'm going to be a rock star'; School friend remembers 'loveable rogue'
Twelve year old Dolores O’Riordan stood up in front of her classmates on her first day in Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ, Limerick, and loudly announced: “My name is Dolores O’Riordan…I’m going to be a rock star.”
The Cranberries ‘devastated’ at death of singer Dolores O’Riordan
Police are treating the death in a London hotel as ‘unexplained’.
Join the conversation - comment here