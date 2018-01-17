The Lotto Results are in...

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,000,000.

The numbers drawn were 1, 4, 25, 31, 32, 38.

The bonus number was 45.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 17, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 15
    • 21
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 14
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 38
    • 39
    • 30



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 25
    • 31
    • 32
    • 38
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 16
    • 23
    • 24
    • 37
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 6
    • 23
    • 26
    • 38
    • 25



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 25
    • 31
    • 32
    • 38
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 16
    • 23
    • 24
    • 37
    • 35



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 6
    • 23
    • 26
    • 38
    • 25



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 15
    • 21
    • 25
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 31
    • 38
    • 20



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland