The Lotto results are in...

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 06, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 30
    • 29



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,446,100

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 19
    • 20
    • 38
    • 46
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 22
    • 33
    • 39
    • 45
    • 47
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 7
    • 13
    • 34
    • 46
    • 4



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 19
    • 20
    • 38
    • 46
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 22
    • 33
    • 39
    • 45
    • 47
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 7
    • 13
    • 34
    • 46
    • 4



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 19
    • 20
    • 26
    • 29
    • 38
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 14
    • 21
    • 24
    • 30
    • 36
    • 39
    • 34



