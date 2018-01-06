The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth almost €3.5m
The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 19, 20, 38 and 46. The bonus number was 23.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 06, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 5
- 9
- 15
- 30
- 37
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 23
- 30
- 29
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,446,100
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 8
- 19
- 20
- 38
- 46
- 23
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 22
- 33
- 39
- 45
- 47
- 12
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 7
- 13
- 34
- 46
- 4
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 8
- 19
- 20
- 38
- 46
- 23
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 22
- 33
- 39
- 45
- 47
- 12
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 5
- 7
- 13
- 34
- 46
- 4
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 19
- 20
- 26
- 29
- 38
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 14
- 21
- 24
- 30
- 36
- 39
- 34
