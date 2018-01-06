The Lotto results are in...

Latest: A senior Garda has expressed his delight after an attempted burglary of a 95-year-old man on the Kildysart Road near Ennis was foiled by Gardaí this afternoon

Latest: Irish Rail says services to and from Heuston station in Dublin have resumed but delays remain.

A Dublin woman has discovered she is the winner of €1m after doing a post-Christmas clean of her house.

A Co Meath mum had a lucky escape when two trees came crashing through her home during storm Eleanor, writes Louise Walsh.

Campaigners have condemned the decision by one of Dublin's best known hotels to tell 15 homeless families they cannot be accommodated there any longer.

A Donegal Sinn Féin TD has said it 'beggars belief' that an adviser for a Junior Minister has started on €13,000 more than the first point on the Principal Officer pay scale.

Newstalk broadcaster George Hook has said that people rang up his son’s customers and asked them why they were doing business with the "son of a rapist" following his controversial comments about the topic on his programme last September, writesOlivia Kelleher.