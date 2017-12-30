The Lotto results are in...
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.5million.
The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 14, 18, 39 and 44. The bonus number was 16.
More than 36,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €3million.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 13, 14, 33, 39 and 44. The bonus number was 20.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 22, 32, 38, 39, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 44.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 30, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 11
- 24
- 28
- 31
- 33
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 15
- 17
- 19
- 33
- 36
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,506,892
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 39
- 44
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 13
- 14
- 33
- 39
- 44
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 22
- 32
- 38
- 39
- 42
- 45
- 44
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 8
- 14
- 18
- 39
- 44
- 16
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 13
- 14
- 33
- 39
- 44
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 22
- 32
- 38
- 39
- 42
- 45
- 44
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 5
- 22
- 25
- 28
- 31
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 18
- 23
- 26
- 33
- 38
- 10
