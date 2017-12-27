The Lotto results are in…

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2m.

The winning numbers were 17, 20, 22, 24, 25, 40 and the bonus is 18.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 27, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 24
    • 36
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 11
    • 24
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37
    • 32



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €112,469.

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 13
    • 21
    • 34
    • 40
    • 44
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 22
    • 23
    • 27
    • 33
    • 34
    • 45
    • 16



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 13
    • 21
    • 34
    • 40
    • 44
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 22
    • 23
    • 27
    • 33
    • 34
    • 45
    • 16



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 26
    • 27
    • 39
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39
    • 19



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland