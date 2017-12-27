The Lotto results are in…

Tributes pour in for 'quiet but very popular' Cork father-of-two killed in Australia Latest: Moving tributes are being paid following the death in Perth Australia of Charles John McCarthy, a 32-year-old father-of-two from Cork, who died following a violent incident with a local fisherman shortly before Christmas.

Dog owners urged to keep pets in check after 13 sheep killed in three separate attacks Dog owners are being urged to keep their animals in check after 13 sheep were killed in three separate dog attacks over Christmas.

Someone in Co. Meath has until tomorrow to claim a cool half million Euromillions prize There is a call for lotto players in County Meath to check their tickets as someone could have a winning ticket worth half a million euro.

Update: Hiker lost in Macgillycuddy Reeks taken to hospital; search stood down Latest: Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Valentia Coastguard have stood down their search for a missing hillwalker.

Update: Friends who died on Christmas Day after jeep swept away in Mayo river were 'inseparable' Two agricultural workers who died after their vehicle was swept away in a flooded river on Christmas Day were inseparable, a relative said.