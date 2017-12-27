The Lotto results are in…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2m.
The winning numbers were 17, 20, 22, 24, 25, 40 and the bonus is 18.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 14
- 17
- 23
- 24
- 36
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 11
- 24
- 28
- 29
- 37
- 32
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €112,469.
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 24
- 25
- 40
- 18
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 13
- 21
- 34
- 40
- 44
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 22
- 23
- 27
- 33
- 34
- 45
- 16
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 24
- 25
- 40
- 18
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 13
- 21
- 34
- 40
- 44
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 22
- 23
- 27
- 33
- 34
- 45
- 16
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 5
- 8
- 26
- 27
- 39
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 13
- 17
- 18
- 27
- 39
- 19
