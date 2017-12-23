The Lotto results are in...

Someone has gotten the perfect early Christmas present - by winning €5.4m in tonight's Lotto.

The lucky ticket was sold in Dublin.

The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32 and 38 - the bonus was 31.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 23, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 23
    • 26
    • 37
    • 38
    • 13



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 31
    • 24



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,436,603

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 8
    • 15
    • 18
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 4
    • 14
    • 15
    • 21
    • 44
    • 46
    • 17



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 15
    • 18
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 14
    • 15
    • 21
    • 44
    • 46
    • 17



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 14
    • 20
    • 24
    • 28
    • 32
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 17
    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 8



