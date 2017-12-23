The Lotto results are in...
Someone has gotten the perfect early Christmas present - by winning €5.4m in tonight's Lotto.
The lucky ticket was sold in Dublin.
The numbers drawn were 5, 14, 28, 29, 32 and 38 - the bonus was 31.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 23, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 7
- 23
- 26
- 37
- 38
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 15
- 18
- 23
- 29
- 31
- 24
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,436,603
There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 5
- 14
- 28
- 29
- 32
- 38
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 8
- 15
- 18
- 31
- 33
- 35
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 4
- 14
- 15
- 21
- 44
- 46
- 17
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 14
- 28
- 29
- 32
- 38
- 31
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 15
- 18
- 31
- 33
- 35
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 14
- 15
- 21
- 44
- 46
- 17
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 14
- 20
- 24
- 28
- 32
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 11
- 12
- 17
- 18
- 30
- 31
- 8
The Lotto results are in...
