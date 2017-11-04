The Lotto results are in…

There was no winner winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.

However, over 32,000 players won prizes.

The numbers drawn were 21, 31, 32, 43, 44, 47 and the bonus number was 24.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 04, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 16
    • 18
    • 19
    • 38
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 25
    • 27
    • 29
    • 31
    • 36
    • 37



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,933,454

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpt but over 32,000 players won prizes.

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 11
    • 15
    • 37
    • 43
    • 47
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 19
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 30



