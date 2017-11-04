The Lotto results are in…
04/11/2017 - 20:57:43Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €3m.
However, over 32,000 players won prizes.
The numbers drawn were 21, 31, 32, 43, 44, 47 and the bonus number was 24.
Lotto Results: Saturday, November 04, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 12
- 16
- 18
- 19
- 38
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 25
- 27
- 29
- 31
- 36
- 37
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,933,454
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpt but over 32,000 players won prizes.
- 21
- 31
- 32
- 43
- 44
- 47
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 11
- 15
- 37
- 43
- 47
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 19
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 30
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 21
- 31
- 32
- 43
- 44
- 47
- 24
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 11
- 15
- 37
- 43
- 47
- 45
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 13
- 19
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 30
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 22
- 24
- 26
- 31
- 39
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 4
- 12
- 19
- 21
- 27
- 32
- 11
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Canada releases over 10,000 work permits for Irish citizens
Canada has released 10,700 new work permits for young Irish citizens.
Ibrahim Halawa denies involvement in Muslim Brotherhood
"Of course I'm not with the Muslim Brotherhood, at 17 you don't know what that is."
Aer Lingus reports second emergency landing in two days
Aer Lingus has reported two separate emergency landings in the last two days.
Fugitive killer from North Stephen Henry picked up in Dublin for being drunk but released after fine
Fugitive killer Stephen Henry, who brutally murdered a man with a Samurai sword, is on the loose in Dublin tonight after he was released with a fine following his drunk and disorderly arrest, writes Tom Tuite.
Gardaí in Cork dealing with six-car collision
Gardaí in Cork are dealing with a six-car collision on the N40 South Ring Rd.
Sentence for brutal rapist, who abandoned victim's four-year-old child in city centre, increased by four years
Rapist Michael Murray has had his sentence for the brutal rape of a mother he lured into an apartment in Dublin increased by four years.
Cork man reveals financial pressure before scooping ’life changing’ €500k euromillions win
A Cork man who has been under huge pressure financially, living month to month and working overtime, today claimed a life-changing prize of €500,000 after his numbers came up on the EuroMillions Plus draw.
Teacher to face Ireland's first 'fitness to teach' hearing
"This Teaching Council initiative which is long overdue, is finally coming into effect."
Join the conversation - comment here