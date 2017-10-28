The Lotto results are in…

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2million.

However, one person did win a cool €63,294 by matching five numbers and the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 17, 21, 34 and 39. The bonus number was 5.

Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €2.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 28, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 16
    • 17
    • 19
    • 24
    • 33
    • 36
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 11
    • 22
    • 26
    • 39
    • 23



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 43,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €63,294.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 45
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 4
    • 18
    • 22
    • 23
    • 30
    • 42
    • 20



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 39
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 45
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 18
    • 22
    • 23
    • 30
    • 42
    • 20



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland