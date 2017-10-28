The Lotto results are in…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2million.
However, one person did win a cool €63,294 by matching five numbers and the bonus.
The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 17, 21, 34 and 39. The bonus number was 5.
Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €2.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 28, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 16
- 17
- 19
- 24
- 33
- 36
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 5
- 11
- 22
- 26
- 39
- 23
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 43,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €63,294.
- 2
- 3
- 17
- 21
- 34
- 39
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 35
- 37
- 45
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 4
- 18
- 22
- 23
- 30
- 42
- 20
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 17
- 21
- 34
- 39
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 10
- 17
- 35
- 37
- 45
- 19
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 18
- 22
- 23
- 30
- 42
- 20
