The Lotto results are in

There was no winner of tonight's €7,078,633 jackpot but one ticket claimed a big prize.

A Match 5 + Bonus ticket claimed €193,300.

The jackpot rolls on.

There were also no top prize winners in Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2.

Check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 21, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 15
    • 18
    • 20
    • 26
    • 33
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 14
    • 17
    • 20
    • 25
    • 34
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,078,632

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 45,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 and bonus winner of €193,300

    • 2
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 31
    • 46
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 46
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 14
    • 16
    • 29
    • 30
    • 33



