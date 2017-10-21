The Lotto results are in
21/10/2017 - 20:46:00
There was no winner of tonight's €7,078,633 jackpot but one ticket claimed a big prize.
A Match 5 + Bonus ticket claimed €193,300.
The jackpot rolls on.
There were also no top prize winners in Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2.
Check your tickets here:
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 21, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 15
- 18
- 20
- 26
- 33
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 14
- 17
- 20
- 25
- 34
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,078,632
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 45,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 and bonus winner of €193,300
- 2
- 10
- 12
- 14
- 31
- 46
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 11
- 18
- 24
- 46
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 14
- 16
- 29
- 30
- 33
