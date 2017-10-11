The Lotto results are in…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,417,043.

Over 30,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €53,398

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 11, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 21
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 36
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 18
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 39



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,417,043

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €53,398

    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 43
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 12
    • 16
    • 20
    • 26
    • 34
    • 36
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize

    • 1
    • 31
    • 32
    • 40
    • 41
    • 45
    • 26



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 43
    • 2



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 16
    • 20
    • 26
    • 34
    • 36
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 31
    • 32
    • 40
    • 41
    • 45
    • 26



