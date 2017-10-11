The Lotto results are in…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,417,043.
Over 30,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €53,398
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 21
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 36
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 12
- 18
- 29
- 31
- 35
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,417,043
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €53,398
- 18
- 23
- 25
- 26
- 42
- 43
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 12
- 16
- 20
- 26
- 34
- 36
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize
- 1
- 31
- 32
- 40
- 41
- 45
- 26
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 23
- 25
- 26
- 42
- 43
- 2
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 12
- 16
- 20
- 26
- 34
- 36
- 1
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 31
- 32
- 40
- 41
- 45
- 26
