The Lotto results are in…
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot tonight.
The top prize was worth an estimated €4.5m.
The National Lottery has confirmed winning ticket was sold in Dublin
Next Wednesday's jackpot is a guaranteed €2m
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 27, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 11
- 27
- 29
- 38
- 39
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 10
- 16
- 25
- 31
- 37
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,541,179
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 2
- 5
- 12
- 34
- 41
- 47
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 28
- 32
- 44
- 45
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 19
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 22
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 5
- 12
- 34
- 41
- 47
- 29
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 28
- 32
- 44
- 45
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 4
- 19
- 32
- 36
- 37
- 22
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 8
- 11
- 13
- 23
- 39
- 26
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 7
- 17
- 25
- 26
- 39
- 27
