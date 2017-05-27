The Lotto results are in…

There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot tonight.

The top prize was worth an estimated €4.5m.

The National Lottery has confirmed winning ticket was sold in Dublin

Next Wednesday's jackpot is a guaranteed €2m

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 27, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 27
    • 29
    • 38
    • 39
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 37
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,541,179

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot, the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 28
    • 32
    • 44
    • 45
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 22



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 28
    • 32
    • 44
    • 45
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 22



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 11
    • 13
    • 23
    • 39
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 25
    • 26
    • 39
    • 27



