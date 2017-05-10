The Lotto results are in…
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 9
- 10
- 16
- 27
- 32
- 14
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 10
- 17
- 25
- 35
- 39
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 31,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €45,949.00
- 7
- 8
- 19
- 29
- 36
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 7
- 19
- 21
- 37
- 41
- 43
- 14
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 9
- 24
- 29
- 33
- 36
- 12
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 8
- 19
- 29
- 36
- 47
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 19
- 21
- 37
- 41
- 43
- 14
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 9
- 24
- 29
- 33
- 36
- 12
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 19
- 22
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 4
- 15
- 28
- 32
- 33
- 26
