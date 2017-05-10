The Lotto results are in…

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 10, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 27
    • 32
    • 14



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 10
    • 17
    • 25
    • 35
    • 39
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Over 31,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €45,949.00

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 7
    • 19
    • 21
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 9
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 36
    • 12



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 19
    • 21
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 14



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 36
    • 12



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 19
    • 22
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 15
    • 28
    • 32
    • 33
    • 26



