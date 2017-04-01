The Lotto results are in…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth just over €6m.
Over 38,000 players won prizes in tonight's draw.
Lotto Results: Saturday, April 01, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 10
- 12
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 15
- 23
- 29
- 31
- 36
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,079,859
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 38,000 players won prizes.
- 9
- 16
- 31
- 35
- 37
- 43
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 10
- 28
- 29
- 34
- 37
- 45
- 20
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 10
- 12
- 29
- 30
- 47
- 36
Meanwhile, the deadline for claiming winning National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 179740 passed late yesterday afternoon. It was bought at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on December 21 last.
Around 2% of National Lottery sales go unclaimed annually while unclaimed prizes must be used “exclusively to promote the National Lottery with the core objective of raising funds for good causes”.KEYWORDS: lotto, euromillions
