The Lotto results are in…

Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000

5

6

15

24

28

30

26

Meanwhile, the deadline for claiming winning National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 179740 passed late yesterday afternoon. It was bought at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on December 21 last.

Around 2% of National Lottery sales go unclaimed annually while unclaimed prizes must be used “exclusively to promote the National Lottery with the core objective of raising funds for good causes”.