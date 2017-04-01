The Lotto results are in…

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth just over €6m.

Over 38,000 players won prizes in tonight's draw.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 01, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 10
    • 12
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 15
    • 23
    • 29
    • 31
    • 36



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,079,859

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 38,000 players won prizes.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 10
    • 28
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 12
    • 29
    • 30
    • 47
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43
    • 34



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 28
    • 29
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 12
    • 29
    • 30
    • 47
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 13
    • 17
    • 37
    • 38
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 15
    • 24
    • 28
    • 30
    • 26



Full Lotto draw results »

Meanwhile, the deadline for claiming winning National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket number 179740 passed late yesterday afternoon. It was bought at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on December 21 last.

Around 2% of National Lottery sales go unclaimed annually while unclaimed prizes must be used “exclusively to promote the National Lottery with the core objective of raising funds for good causes”.
KEYWORDS: lotto, euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland