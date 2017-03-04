The Lotto results are in…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.
The numbers drawn were 6, 12, 18, 20, 41, and 42 . The bonus number was 13.
One person matched five numbers and the bonus to win €65,965.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 04, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 6
- 9
- 13
- 18
- 35
- 37
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 8
- 17
- 18
- 28
- 31
- 32
- 15
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. There was one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize winning €65,965.
- 6
- 12
- 18
- 20
- 41
- 42
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 6
- 19
- 30
- 37
- 44
- 4
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 19
- 23
- 26
- 30
- 37
- 43
- 31
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 12
- 18
- 20
- 41
- 42
- 13
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 6
- 19
- 30
- 37
- 44
- 4
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 19
- 23
- 26
- 30
- 37
- 43
- 31
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 3
- 5
- 20
- 28
- 29
- 37
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 1
- 12
- 13
- 17
- 18
- 21
- 37
