The Lotto results are in…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2m.

The numbers drawn were 6, 12, 18, 20, 41, and 42 . The bonus number was 13.

One person matched five numbers and the bonus to win €65,965.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 04, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 18
    • 35
    • 37
    • 15



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 8
    • 17
    • 18
    • 28
    • 31
    • 32
    • 15



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot.  There was one winner of the Match 5 plus bonus prize winning €65,965.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 19
    • 30
    • 37
    • 44
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 19
    • 23
    • 26
    • 30
    • 37
    • 43
    • 31



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 18
    • 20
    • 41
    • 42
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 19
    • 30
    • 37
    • 44
    • 4



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 23
    • 26
    • 30
    • 37
    • 43
    • 31



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 3
    • 5
    • 20
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 1
    • 12
    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 21
    • 37



