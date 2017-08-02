The Lotto numbers are in…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €5m.

The National Lottery is celebrating its 30th birthday with the news it has raised €5bn for good causes since 1987.

The anniversary was celebrated this evening with a special mid-week Lotto draw on RTE TV, attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Lottery says €210m was raised last year alone, equating to 550 all-weather sports pitches, or 7,500 mini-buses.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 02, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 25
    • 33
    • 34
    • 26



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 35
    • 37
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,422,231

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 12
    • 20
    • 23
    • 25
    • 41
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 22
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 22
    • 23
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 20



