The Lotto numbers are in…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €5m.

The National Lottery is celebrating its 30th birthday with the news it has raised €5bn for good causes since 1987.

The anniversary was celebrated this evening with a special mid-week Lotto draw on RTE TV, attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Lottery says €210m was raised last year alone, equating to 550 all-weather sports pitches, or 7,500 mini-buses.