The government’s housing policy has failed and should be torn up: Fr Peter McVerry

Leading homeless campaigner, Fr Peter McVerry, has said the government’s housing policy is failing and should be torn up.

Fr McVerry hads said we need a new policy based on building social housing and bringing vacant sites back into use.

He was speaking at a meeting of the national coalition on housing and homelessness, which coincided with a free concert to highlight the issue.

Fr. McVerry said a new housing policy is needed immediately and it should be based primarily on the provision and building of public housing.

"For the 15 months since the government introduced their housing policy the number of homeless has gone up and up. That to me is a sign of failure."

