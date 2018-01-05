The EuroMillions results are in

Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot was worth more than €28.9m.

That figure rolls on, however, as no one claimed the top prize.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 20, 38 and 41. The lucky stars where 4 and 8.

There were also no big winners in today's Ireland only EuroMillions Plus or Lotto Daily Millions.

Lotto Results: Friday, January 05, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 20
    • 23
    • 25
    • 34
    • 36
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 20
    • 24
    • 30
    • 34
    • 39
    • 3



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,911,186

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 20
    • 38
    • 41
    • 4
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 30
    • 33



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 16
    • 17
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 28
    • 31
    • 32
    • 35
    • 37
    • 38
    • 2



