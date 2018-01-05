The EuroMillions results are in
Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot was worth more than €28.9m.
That figure rolls on, however, as no one claimed the top prize.
The winning numbers were 2, 5, 20, 38 and 41. The lucky stars where 4 and 8.
There were also no big winners in today's Ireland only EuroMillions Plus or Lotto Daily Millions.
Check your tickets here:
Lotto Results: Friday, January 05, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 20
- 23
- 25
- 34
- 36
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 20
- 24
- 30
- 34
- 39
- 3
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,911,186
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 2
- 5
- 20
- 38
- 41
- 4
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 16
- 17
- 25
- 30
- 33
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 16
- 17
- 27
- 30
- 33
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 28
- 31
- 32
- 35
- 37
- 38
- 2
