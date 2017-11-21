The Euromillions results are in...
The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 28, 31, 57
Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 2
- 6
- 27
- 34
- 36
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 17
- 24
- 28
- 31
- 32
- 3
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €61,046,362
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 2
- 10
- 14
- 28
- 31
- 5
- 7
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 3
- 28
- 35
- 45
- 48
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 13
- 17
- 23
- 35
- 39
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 9
- 25
- 27
- 32
- 38
- 19
