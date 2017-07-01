The Eighth Amendment: Pro Life and Pro Choice groups take part in opposing rallies in Dublin

Update 9.20pm: RTÉ have reported that tens of thousands of people attended the rally for life in Dublin today.

They report that around 70,000 people took part.

Earlier: Thousands of people are taking part in two opposing demonstrations in Dublin this afternoon.

Pro Life groups want to preserve the Eighth Amendment while the Pro Choice rally is calling for repeal.

These people were in attendance at the rallies:

"We're coming from Galway just to support the rally for life, we feel it's crucial that this country keeps it's abortion laws under control," one man said.

"We're holding a counter demonstration against the rally for life we're hoping to get a good few people to get good opposition," one woman said.

Meanwhile on Twitter, #knowyourrepealers and #RallyForLife are trending, where those who are not at the rallies, and some who are, are voicing their opinions.

Good luck to those at the #rallyforlife I'll be voting to retain the amendment when this completely unnecessary and divisive ref takes place — Luke Scully (@Scullybones029) July 1, 2017

#KnowYourRepealers 44 living with chronic illness prochoice since my mum, now 80, removed the baby feet pin from my primary school uniform pic.twitter.com/jghWjMEJ2t — StrikeSister Siobhán (@WellNowUniverse) July 1, 2017

Finally made it onto the bridge but thousands still behind us. #RallyForLife pic.twitter.com/3awfP5TZu6 — Keith Mills (@KeithM) July 1, 2017

#knowyourrepealers three generations, "we are the granddaughters of the witches you could not burn" ✊🏼⚡️ pic.twitter.com/90dzVnypNJ — amy🌞 (@eightieswinemum) July 1, 2017

I am disgusted that the majority of people I could see at the #RallyForLife are men. Do you have a womb? #repealthe8th — Leah (@leilahdolan) July 1, 2017

#RallyForLife under way. Defending the most vulnerable among us pic.twitter.com/64B8vwU8u9 — Aidan McCourt (@AidanMcCourt) July 1, 2017