The Association of Catholic Priests ask bishop to withdraw comments on HPV vaccine

The Association of Catholic Priests has asked Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan to withdraw his comments on the safety of the HPV vaccine.

In a statement, the association says that while the bishop's comments could be considered idiosyncratic, they are both ill-informed and dangerous.

The statement warns that parents may be convinced that the bishop has some competence in this area and could unwittingly put their children at risk by following his advice.

The association said that his comments brought the Catholic Church "into further disrepute" and suggested a "nonchalance about women’s health."

The Association of Catholic Priests further asks Irish bishops to disassociate themselves from Bishop Cullinan’s comments and to support the medical and scientific evidence that makes the vaccine a vital protection against cervical cancer.