Tests being carried out on two further sets of body parts found in Wicklow mountains

Tests are being carried out on two more sets of body parts found in the Wicklow Mountains yesterday.

Further human remains believed to be from a murdered young man were found dumped in different areas of the Wicklow Mountains.

Gardai said more body parts were found by the force's under water unit near the site of the second discovery, at Glenmacnass waterfall.

Defence Forces soldiers drafted in to support the massive search of forestry, bogland and undergrowth also found remains at Lough Brea Lower on Military Road.

A Garda spokesman said both scenes were being preserved for forensic examination.

The victim is believed to have been a white man aged in his 20s who was killed in the last week or fortnight. He has not been identified.

Hillwalkers made the first grim discovery on Saturday evening when a torso was spotted in undergrowth in a ditch off Military Road, near Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre.

The second gruesome find was made on Sunday evening when another part of the body was found near the Glenmacnass waterfall, about 20km south of the first crime scene.

The discovery by soldiers, only a couple of kilometres south of Glencree, came as searches intensified and spread over a 30km zone along Military Road.

Detectives are trawling missing persons reports and have yet to rule out a gangland motive.

Superintendent Pat Ward described the death as "sinister" and urged anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

"We are also making comparisons with the missing persons database, but that has not indicated any information," he said.

"We are not concentrating on one particular avenue of investigation."

Other forensic tests are being carried out on the remains as well as X-rays in an effort to determine when the man died and how or when he was dismembered.

The search areas have been extended to cover about 30km sq of the national park and mountains, with gardai being supported by members of the Defence Forces.

The scenic area where the first section of torso was discovered is close to the Peace and Reconciliation Centre at Glencree, and while it is isolated, it is also popular with hillwalkers, cyclists and others using mountain forests.

The location of the finds at Glenmacnass is a beauty spot and easily accessible from Military Road and a car park.

It is understood no clothes were found with the body parts and they had not been concealed with any material.

Gardai are keen to talk to anyone who used Military Road, including workers for Coillte, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, or ESB Networks, and might have seen suspicious activity in recent weeks.

Detectives also appealed for members of the public who were in the general area of Military Road and the village of Laragh in the recent past and who may have seen anything suspicious or unusual to contact officers in Bray or on the Garda confidential line 1800 666111 or call any other station.