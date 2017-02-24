Tesco strikes suspended as sides agree to go to Labour Court

All strike action at Tesco stores is being suspended.

In a statement issued this evening, Tesco said it is engaging in discussions instigated by the Labour Court to resolve the current dispute.

The row centers around changes to some workers with pre-1996 terms and conditions.

Trade Union Mandate says it will immediately suspend all industrial action.

Tesco have confirmed that they will not make any changes to pre-1996 terms and conditions while the talks are ongoing.