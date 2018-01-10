Tesco in Leitrim evacuated after 'bomb threat'

A Tesco supermarket in County Leitrim was evacuated in the past hour following reports of a bomb threat received at the store.

Staff and customers reportedly moved to the car park shortly after 2pm this afternoon after the phone call reportedly warned that there may be a device on the premises..

A Garda spokesperson said investigators at the Rosebank Retail Park in Carrick-on-Shannon have investigated the scene and the store has since re-opened.

The Army Bomb Disposal team was not called in and a statement from Tesco confirmed that they evacuated the store as a safety measure and that the store has now returned to business as usual.

