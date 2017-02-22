Tesco call on Mandate to abandon strike

Update 00.50: Tesco is calling on the Mandate trade union to abandon its strike.

It's after staff at just one out of eight Tesco stores who were balloted last night, voted to 'down tools'.

The company says only half of stores balloted so far have joined the action.

In the Dáil, Anti Austerity Alliance - People Before Profit TDs have tabled a motion of support for the striking workers.

Earlier: Staff at just one out of eight Tesco stores balloted tonight, have voted to join the strike at the supermarket chain.

That's according to Tesco Ireland who claim six out of ten stores balloted yesterday voted to stay at work.

It's again called the action "reckless" and "aggressive" - and has called on the Mandate union to abandon the strike.

But Mandate has accused Tesco of trying to pressurize staff.

It says stores in Carlow Town, Sandymount and Bloomfield, Ballinasloe and Newbridge will join the strike early next week.

And it claims staff at several more stores have asked to be balloted.