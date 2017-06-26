Tensions high as gardai called to disturbance between rival groups at Cork Halting Site

Gardai are investigating a disturbance between what appears to have been two rival groups at the Spring Lane Halting Site in Cork this afternoon.

There have been reports that two groups clashed on the Ballyvolane site with suggestions emerging that one man had a gun.

A garda car leaving Spring Lane Halting Site this afternoon.Picture: Eoin English

Spring Lane was opened as an emergency measure almost three decades ago, for 10 families.

There are now 35 families living there with residents and Traveller advocacy groups regularly reporting on the poor electrical connections, flooding issues, lack of toilet facilities and a potholed road network on site.

More as we get it ...

Armed gardai at Spring Lane #Cork today after incident between rival groups on site. Tensions said to be running high #Cork pic.twitter.com/4KipcacXbA — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) June 26, 2017