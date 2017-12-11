Temperatures to drop as low as -5C tonight

Met Éireann has put out an official status yellow low-temperature warning tonight.

The cold snap continues as lowest temperatures will range from 0 to minus 5C overnight.

Frost setting in quickly this evening and scattered rain or sleet showers in western and northern coastal counties will gradually die away during the evening.

Very cold and frosty this evening and tonight with widespread severe frost and icy conditions with lowest temperatures of 0 to -4 or -5 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/8cax4Vdwg8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2017

These very cold conditions will be accompanied by frost and ice in many places but coldest in the midlands, north, and east.

Temperatures of around 1 or 2C are expected near the southwest, west and north coasts.

Later in the night, cloud will thicken in western and northwestern areas, reducing or possibly clearing the frost from some areas here, according to the forecaster.

Tomorrow will have a cold and frosty start but frost and ice should clear.

Rain will spread from the west and into the east by the afternoon.

Some areas will see falls of sleet with snow on high ground in the north.

Tuesday afternoon will see temperatures of 2 to 6C in eastern areas, but 6 to 8C in the west and southwest and up to 10C degrees along the southwest coast.

The cold will return for Tuesday night with lowest temperatures reaching zero in eastern areas.