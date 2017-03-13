Temperatures set to soar to 17C today

Temperatures are set to soar to 17C today.

There will be moderate south-westerly breezes in what will be a very mild day.

It will be mostly dry and bright with sunny spells.

Cloud will increase gradually in Atlantic coastal areas and some patches of mist and drizzle will develop later.

Munster and Leinster are set to experience the highest temperatures while Ulster and Connacht will experience highs of 13C to 16C.

Tonight will see lowest temperatures reach 7C, in moderate southwest breezes.