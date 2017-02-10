Temperatures set to plummet as low as -3 tonight

Temperatures are set to plummet as low as -3 tonight as cloud cover clears across the country.

According to Met Éireann, frost will develop in most areas overnight with wintry showers developing along the east coast.

Light showers of snow or sleet are expected in Leinster.

Saturday morning will be cold and frosty but with good sunny spells. Munster is expected to be hit with cold, raw winds.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 4 to 6 degrees, lowest temperatures will fall between 0 and 2.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered showers which will continue until Sunday evening.

Connacht and Ulster are expected to get the best of the sunshine on Saturday, remaining dry for most of the day.

Sunday will bring fresh, easterly winds to most parts of the country.