Telecoms firm fined €2500 for making unsolicited calls to member of public

A telecoms company has been fined €2500 at Dublin District Court for making unsolicited calls to a member of the public, writes Niamh O’Donoghue.

Virgin Media Ireland Limited pleaded guilty to making the calls for the purpose of direct marketing.

Solicitor Clare McQuillan for the Data Protection Commissioner told the court that there were two charges.

The company, with offices at Eastpoint Business Park, Clontarf, Dublin 3, was charged with making two phone calls on March 16, 2016 and May 27, 2016.

Assistant Data Protection Commissioner Tony Delaney told the court that he got a complaint from a member of the public who received a call from the company in January, 2015.

The woman told them not to call her again but they rang her all of the week beginning March 14. The court heard the woman is a Virgin Media customer but is entitled to opt-out.

Defence solicitor Peter McCarthy said the correct software to implement a customer opt-out was not in place.

He told the court that a full investigation took place and hoped a conviction could be avoided.

Judge John Brennan said the charges were serious but noted the plea of guilty.

He also noted that the charges arose out of human error and immediate action had taken place.

However he said that he would have to record a conviction and imposed fines of €2500 in total for the two charges against the telecommunications firm.