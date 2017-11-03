Teens caused €6,000 worth of damage at Oberstown when told to stop smoking

Youths held in Oberstown detention centre in Dublin caused €6,000 worth of damage when they were told to stop smoking, a court has heard.

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to causing criminal damage to a sports hall and equipment at the centre for young offenders on Feb. 19 last.

In an outline of the allegations, Garda John Hanley told the court yesterday/today (fri) that four detainees began smoking in the sports hall and when they were told to stop they began damaging equipment.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes told Judge Timothy Lucey that the boy, who is on bail and no longer being held in the facility, was pleading guilty.

Judge Lucey adjourned sentencing until a date in December for a probation report on him to be prepared. The court heard he also is on probation for other matters.

The teenager, who was accompanied to court by his father, did not address the court.

Judge Lucey accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the juvenile court and decided not to send it to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Four people were involved in the incident, he noted.

However, each of them was not liable for just a quarter of the damage but all of it, the judge said.

Full facts of the case and mitigation pleas will be heard at the next hearing, he said.