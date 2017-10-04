Teenagers damage row of parked cars in Dublin

An investigation is underway after a gang smashed up a row of parked cars in Dublin's north inner city.

Up to 30 teens were involved in the crime spree on Railway Street at around 9pm on Monday night.

Gardaí say the criminal damage occurred after a 'disturbance' between a group of young people in the area.

No arrests have been made and detectives at Store Street Garda Station are appealing for information.