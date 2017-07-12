Teenager with a cast on his arm goes missing from his Dublin home

A teenager has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Conor McAleer was last seen on Monday morning on the Dublin Road in Balbriggan.

The 16-year-old, who has brown hair and brown eyes, wears a diamond earring in his left ear and has a cast on his lower left arm.

When last seen he was wearing a black polo shirt, black jeans and grey runners.

Gardaí say he is known to hang around Balbriggan and Drogheda, and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.