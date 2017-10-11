Teenager to be Tánaiste for the day to draw attention to gender equality

A teenager is to be Tánaiste for the day in the hopes of drawing attention to gender equality in Ireland.

The 19-year-old will discuss the problems facing young women and how they can be solved with Minister Frances Fitzgerald this morning.

It is all part of the International Day of the Girl.

CEO of Plan International Ireland, Paul O'Brien, hopes it will show more girls that they should be involved at the highest level.

"What we're doing today is looking at girls taking over and it being a symbol of actually taking power and taking participation to the highest level so that they should be involved.

"They're taking over a number of companies like eBay, Dropbox, evoke.ie, the Tánasite's office and the Mayor of Dublin. So it's actually girls taking power and believing that girls can actually use that power to bring about a better world."