Teenager stabbed to death in Dublin

A young man has been stabbed to death in Dublin.

The attack happened at about 3pm in Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown in Tallaght.

The victim, who gardaí say was in his late teens, was taken to Tallaght hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí could not confirm whether the young man was from the area in which the attack took place.

Gardaí are at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau is scheduled to attend the scene later.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the Kilclare area this afternoon between 2.45pm and 3.30pm to contact them at Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.