Teenager seriously injured in Dublin shooting

A teenager has been shot and seriously injured in West Dublin.

Emergency services were called to Shancastle Park in Clondalkin shortly after 11pm last night.

They found a young man suffering what appeared to be a gun shot wound to the head and treated him at the scene.

The youth was stabilised and taken to Blanchardstown hospital with "serious injuries".

The area around the shooting has been sealed off and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.