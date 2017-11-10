Teenager left with serious head injuries after alleged 'unprovoked attack' in Tipperary

By Conor Kane

A 14-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after an alleged assaulted last night.

The teenager suffered serious head injuries in the incident which happened in Tipperary town at about 10.50pm. Emergency services attended the scene and the boy was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel for treatment.

Gardaí have arrested another teenager in relation to the assault, which occurred in the Roseanna Road/Lakelands area of Tipperary, and he is being questioned under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Tipperary Town garda station.

It is understood a group of people who were in the area at the time found the injured boy and immediately called 999. The victim is from Tipperary Town.

Detective Inspector Patrick O’Callaghan confirmed that gardaí are investigating an “unprovoked attack” and said there was no fight going on at the time.

The teenager arrested can be held for 12 hours although this period can be extended to 24 hours.

Gardaí in Tipperary town are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident and the area where it happened was sealed off to allow for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Lakelands/Roseanna Road area between 10pm and 11pm and who might have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them on 062-51212.